Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Merewther's Ryan Callinan to face Brazilian star Italo Ferreira in round of 32 at Bells Beach Pro

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 13 2022 - 11:44am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP AGAINST IT: Ryan Callinan at the Bells Beach Pro. Aaron Hughes/World Surf League

RYAN Callinan will have to beat Brazilian aerial specialist Italo Ferreira to remain in the Bells Beach Pro when it resumes in what shapes as the most difficult heat for Newcastle's trio of surfers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.