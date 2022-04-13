RYAN Callinan will have to beat Brazilian aerial specialist Italo Ferreira to remain in the Bells Beach Pro when it resumes in what shapes as the most difficult heat for Newcastle's trio of surfers.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.