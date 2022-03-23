Newcastle Herald
'Enraged and confused': Slavery assignment backlash leaves students feeling isolated

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated March 23 2022 - 9:03pm, first published 6:30pm
Akoi, Athiei and Beny Mayek say they feel isolated after speaking out about a school assignment. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

A LAKE MACQUARIE family with South Sudanese heritage has opened up about "a culture of racism" at their school - which they say gave students the option to argue for the continuation of the American slave trade.

Local News

