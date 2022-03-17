We must look beyond 'goodies' and 'baddies'

KUDOS to Ian Kirkwood for his gutsy article, ("Truth the first casualty", Herald, 19/3). Tragic and barbaric though the current situation in Ukraine is, it takes courage to suggest that the "truths" we in the West are supplied with may not represent the whole story any more honestly than those being fed to the citizenry of Russia - in other words, the oversimplification of the "goodies and baddies" narratives.