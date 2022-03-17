Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have your say

We must look beyond 'goodies' and 'baddies'

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the editor: Friday, March 25, 2022
Updated March 24 2022 - 7:23am, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We must look beyond 'goodies' and 'baddies'

KUDOS to Ian Kirkwood for his gutsy article, ("Truth the first casualty", Herald, 19/3). Tragic and barbaric though the current situation in Ukraine is, it takes courage to suggest that the "truths" we in the West are supplied with may not represent the whole story any more honestly than those being fed to the citizenry of Russia - in other words, the oversimplification of the "goodies and baddies" narratives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.