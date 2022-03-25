Indigenous talent shines Advertising Feature

RISING TO THE CHALLENGE: An athlete undergoes a vertical jump test at the Inaugural Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Talent Identification Day hosted by the Hunter Academy of Sport last Friday at Maitland.

RUNNING RINGS: Athletes undergo examination in triathlon.

The 2022 Hunter Academy of Sport (HAS) Underwriting Agencies Australia (UAA) Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Talent Identification Day was held on Friday, March 1 with close to 160 students in attendance at Maitland Basketball Stadium.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from Hunter High Schools were given the opportunity to come together under the watchful eyes of some of the region's most experienced sports coaches.



Seven sporting disciplines were again in action including Triathlon, Aussie Rules, Basketball, Netball, Golf, Baseball and Function Movement Screenings.

The concept of a Talent Identification Day (TID) was developed in partnership between the Central Coast Academy of Sport (CCAS) and UAA with a focus to 'unearth' local indigenous talent from the Hunter region and to then be able to provide full scholarships to HAS Sports Programs.



The end goal is the Academy will invite the top performers from the day to take part in a six-week training program, and from here students will be invited to join one of the already existing sports programs operated by the HAS.

"UAA is committed to supporting pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders to succeed in life and sport may help with that goal," Michael Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of UAA, said of the day.



"We are delighted to partner with HAS, as well as five other Regional Academies of Sport throughout NSW to provide this unique opportunity locally.



"This event has run successfully for the past six years on the Central Coast and we are excited to see this expanded throughout NSW."

HAS would like to thank UAA for their continued support of the HAS hockey program and the 2022 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Talent ID Day.

Meanwhile, the HAS Greater Bank Netballers have been busy as of late, preparing to tour to the 2022 Your Local Club Academy Games in Wagga Wagga.



On the weekend of March 19-20, the 34-person strong squad of athletes and umpires travelled to Sydney to attend the Netball NSW High Performance Camp, alongside their Regional Academy of Sport counterparts.



The HAS Greater Bank squad have been lucky enough to be coached by former Super League Netballer Sam Poolman in the lead-up this camp, and with the support of Greater Bank have been taking part in financial literacy and budgeting seminars to learn what it's like financially to tour as an athlete.



For more information on the HAS Greater Bank Netball program