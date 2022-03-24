Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter electric vehicle manufacturer forges ahead with all terrain vehicle

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 24 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready to drive: Liberal Shortland candidate Nell McGill and Assistant Minister Tim Wilson with the LEV1 on Thursday.

Cardiff-based 3ME Technology is forging new ground in the world of electric vehicle design and manufacture with the creation of an all-terrain utility vehicle powered solely by a lithium battery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.