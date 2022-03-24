Newcastle Herald
First grade has a week spare if cricket grand finals washed out

MM
By Max McKinney
March 24 2022 - 4:00am
WASHOUT LIKELY: Stockton captain Nick Foster bowling at Lynn Oval. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

GRAND FINALISTS in Newcastle District Cricket's lower grades will be crowned dual champions if this weekend's games are washed out, while first grade has an extra two days to come up with a result, association chair Paul Marjoribanks has confirmed.

