First grade has a week spare if cricket grand finals washed out

GRAND FINALISTS in Newcastle District Cricket's lower grades will be crowned dual champions if this weekend's games are washed out, while first grade has an extra two days to come up with a result, association chair Paul Marjoribanks has confirmed.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
