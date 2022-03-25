Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes puts up wishlist for 2022 federal election

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 25 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH HOPES: The light rail extension, diversification of the Port of Newcastle, Broadmeadow's Hunter Park and support for GP Access made the council's list of projects for federal funding.

The Newcastle Airport terminal expansion, Hunter Park and an expansion of the Newcastle light rail are all on the wishlist Newcastle council will submit to the federal government for funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.