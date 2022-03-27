Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Anti-coal group Lock The Gate opposes NSW Minerals Council voice on Royalties for Rejuvenation panel

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
March 27 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calls for no mines on Hunter energy transition panel

ENVIRONMENTAL activists are calling for the removal of a NSW Minerals Council representative from the Hunter's Royalties for Rejuvenation expert panel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.