Additional charges laid against Cessnock man following Sydney armed robberies

By Ethan Hamilton
March 25 2022 - 3:00am
POLICE have laid additional charges against a Cessnock man following an investigation into a spate of armed robberies, car thefts, and other offences across Sydney.

EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

