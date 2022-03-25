Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Archie Goodwin double propels COVID-hit Jets to heroic victory over Sydney FC

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 25 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Goodwin celebrates one of his two goals against Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night. Picture: Getty Images

Home-grown talent Archie Goodwin produced two goals in two minutes as a ravaged Newcastle Jets delivered a heroic 2-0 victory over Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.