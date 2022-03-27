Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wildfires primed for Shute Shield season opener after shutout victory in final trial

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 27 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLOW-UP: Tempers flare in the first half as a fight breaks out from a scrum during the Hunter Wildfires comprehensive trial win over Canberra at Walters Park in Speers Point on Saturday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

HUNTER WILDFIRES coach Scott Coleman said he would still have a few positional decisions to make ahead of the Shute Shield's opening round but the make up of his side had become "a lot clearer" after their 49-0 win over Canberra Wests on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.