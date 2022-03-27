Food organics processing brought forward four years

Newcastle Herald
Food processing at Newcastle council organics processing facility brought forward four years

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 27 2022 - 8:00pm
Newcastle residents will be able to have food and garden waste processed four years earlier than expected after the elected council resolved to bring forward the scheduled expansion of an organics processing facility.

