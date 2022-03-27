Newcastle Herald
Hunter Hurricanes edged out by Tigers as coach sees red in Australian Water Polo League

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 27 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:00am
Keenan Marsden, left, was a late withdrawal from the Hurricanes match on Sunday after hurting his arm in the warm-up. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Hunter Hurricanes coach Daniel Marsden felt his players were on the end of some "rough calls" as they closed their Australian Water Polo League season with a 10-8 loss to finals-bound Balmain at Lambton Pool on Sunday.

