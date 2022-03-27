Newcastle Herald
Surfest 2022: Soli Bailey and Jasmine McCorquodale win Surfest main event entries as Wandiyali Indigenous Classic winners

Ian Kirkwood
March 27 2022 - 6:30pm
Former World Surf League Championship Tour (CT) surfer Solamon (Soli) Bailey won the open men's division of Surfest's Wandiyali Indigenous Classic at Merewether yesterday, while Central Coast 18-year-old Jasmine McCorquodale won the women's.

