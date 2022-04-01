Be informed when buying off the plan Advertising Feature

LEADING NEWCASTLE LAWYERS: Damian Burgess (left) and James Thomson (right). Picture: SUPPLIED.

There has been a surge in buyers purchasing property off the plan during the current property boom, according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"Buying off the plan is attractive because it gives buyers who have a deposit and are in a position to exchange contracts the ability to purchase property at today's prices, without having to settle until the development is built sometime in the future," James said. "This in turn creates the possibility of making capital gains during the time the development is completed, generating instant equity on settlement."

There are several ways you can purchase property off the plan,

"You may be buying residential land to build a house on, or you may be buying an apartment or house that is yet to be built," James said.

"Buying off the plan can be a complicated process and can also come with its pitfalls, so it pays to get expert legal advice from a property lawyer."

The property lawyers at Burgess Thomson are highly experienced in off-the-plan contracts, which is a specialised area of practice.

"We review the contract in detail, ensure it contains all the agreed terms and is in your best interests, as off-the-plan contracts are usually drafted heavily in favour of the developer," James said.

"We negotiate any special conditions to protect you throughout the transaction.

"We will coordinate exchange of contracts and advise you on any important aspects of the contract such as the sunset date, checking the schedule of inclusions and finishes is correct, checking the plans and design specifications, and reviewing the defect periods in the contract."

The sunset date is the final date the development must be completed before you are able to rescind the contract and get your deposit back.

"We review these clauses and ensure you are fully aware of the time periods that you are committing to under the contract, as once contracts are exchanged and your deposit is paid, you are locked into the contract and cannot get your deposit back for what can sometimes be up to five years," James said.



"This is even if the development doesn't get off the ground.

"It is important to ensure that the contract has appropriate provisions that allow your estate to rescind the contract in the event of your death, or your partner's if you are joint financing.

"The contract may also permit the developer to reduce the size of the property without any limitation, substitute the inclusions to those of inferior quality, change the brand of appliances, change the layout of the property, or move car spaces to different locations, and still require you to accept the property and settle.



"There may also be issues around land tax adjustments.

"We will negotiate on your behalf to ensure the contract contains appropriate protections if any of these issues arise," James said.

Settlement of off-the-plan contracts usually takes place within 21 days of the land or strata plan being registered and an occupation certificate for the building being issued.



"It is important to have your finance approved once the development is nearing completion, as there is usually a short timeframe to settle once the development is completed," James said.



"It is important to ensure you settle on time as the contract can contain interest rates of up to 10% per annum and require you to pay any legal fees incurred by the vendor for late settlement."

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded law firms since 1983, and is listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top ranked law firms.

The firm specialises in:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates and Will Disputes

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

James has over 20 years experience and has completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School. He holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW.

He is a member of the Law Society of NSW, Newcastle Law Society, Australian Institute of Company Directors, Commercial Law Association, Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the SMSF Association.

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law. His personal approach, dedication and attention to detail ensures he has a loyal following of repeat clients.

Together with a team of lawyers and paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and provide regular updates during what can sometimes be a stressful time in their lives.

"We conduct all our settlements electronically using PEXA, which means that clients receive funds from their sale on the same day and properties are transferred into our clients' names immediately at settlement," James said. "Clients can also download the PEXA Key app on their phone and use it to receive updates on the progress of their matter."