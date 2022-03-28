Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have your say

Newcastle Herald Topics: Why Sydney Swan Isaac Heeney is the Hunter's best active male footballer in any code

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
March 28 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL TALENT: Nic White, Isaac Heeney and Chris Randall are Hunter-raised products to make it to the top of their respective codes.

There was only one name on everyone's lips in AFL circles over the weekend - the incomparable Lance "Buddy" Franklin - as he kicked his 1000th goal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.