MEREWETHER Beach was a sea of smiles and serious competition yesterday as more than 100 women and girls took part in the inaugural Challenge Her Team's Classic, a Surfing NSW event designed as a celebration of women in sport in general, and surfing in particular.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.