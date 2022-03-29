Newcastle Herald
Surfest 2022: Surfing's best on display at Merewether as Newcastle Pro and AAP Consulting Women's Pro light up the waves

By Ian Kirkwood
March 29 2022 - 7:30pm
NEWCASTLE surfers Philippa Anderson and Sarah Baum won their heats at Surfest yesterday, while Nelson Bay's Mike Clayton-Brown progressed with a second place in the closest exchange of the day, with just 0.33 points out of 20 separating the three competitors.

