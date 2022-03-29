NEWCASTLE surfers Philippa Anderson and Sarah Baum won their heats at Surfest yesterday, while Nelson Bay's Mike Clayton-Brown progressed with a second place in the closest exchange of the day, with just 0.33 points out of 20 separating the three competitors.
