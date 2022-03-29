Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Surfest 2022: Jaggar Bartholomew and Jay Occhilupo fall in first round to 15-year-old Hughie Vaughan as City in Newcastle Pro

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated March 29 2022 - 3:17am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THE HOG: Nathan Hedge in his heat. Picture: Paul Danovaro

THE main Surfest events' the City of Newcastle Pro and the AAP Consulting Women's Pro, are under way at Merewether Beach in small metre-high waves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.