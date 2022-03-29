Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Anna Bay man charged following armed robbery in Lake Macquarie

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated March 29 2022 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged following armed robbery in Lake Macquarie

An Anna Bay man has been charged after an armed robbery in Cameron Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.