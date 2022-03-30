Cooks Hill target consistency as they eye another tough test in Charlestown Azzurri: NPL NNSW

Cooks Hill coach David Tanchevski said the National Premier Leagues Northern NSW newcomers are "not panicking" as they eye another tough test in Charlestown at No.2 Sportsground on Thursday night.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.