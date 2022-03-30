Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes makes tribute to dad, former deputy mayor Paul Scobie who died aged 75

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 30 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PASSING THE BATON: Paul Scobie and Nuatali Nelmes in 2008, when he retired and she was elected.

Newcastle's lord mayor has penned a heartfelt tribute to her father and former deputy lord mayor Paul Scobie, who died on Tuesday aged 75.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.