Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Annetta Nu'uausala named Newcastle Knights NRLW player of the year

MM
By Max McKinney
March 30 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle Knights prop Annetta Nu'uausala said winning the club's inaugural NRLW player of the year award had made the difficulty of relocating from New Zealand for the season all the more worth it.

TOUGH CARRIES: Annetta Nu'uausala, who won the Newcastle Knights NRLW player of the year award, takes a run during her side's round two match against the Brisbane Broncos at WIN Stadium Wollongong. Picture: Wesley Lonergan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.