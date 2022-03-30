MEREWETHER'S Jackson Baker and Ryan Callinan have put their local knowledge and Championship Tour (CT) skills to good use yesterday, winning their heats of the City of Newcastle Pro as a lumpy nor-east swell and howling south-east winds made wave choice a lottery.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
