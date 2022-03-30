Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Raymond Terrace man faces court charged with alleged sexual touching of teenage girl

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 30 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAN CHARGED: A 36-year-old Raymond Terrace man will face court again on Monday after it's alleged he sexually touched a teenage girl. Photo: File

A RAYMOND Terrace man has been charged with the alleged sexual touching of a teenage girl that police claim he knew.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.