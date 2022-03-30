A tastefully updated Maitland residence dating to the 1850s has been listed with a guide of $1,275,000.
Hamish Geale is a Newcastle-based reporter with ACM's national property team. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for six years and has a passion for regional communities. A recent home buyer in Newcastle, he has a keen interest and practical experience in how first home buyers can enter the market. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a Newcastle-based reporter with ACM's national property team. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for six years and has a passion for regional communities. A recent home buyer in Newcastle, he has a keen interest and practical experience in how first home buyers can enter the market. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.