Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jets coach Arthur Papas hoping Penha send-off reviewed and rescinded

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 31 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MARCHING ORDERS: Referee Daniel Elder shows Newcastle's Daniel Penha the red card on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images

Newcastle coach Arthur Papas hopes the controversial red card issued to Jets playmaker Daniel Penha in Perth on Wednesday night will be reviewed by officials and possibly rescinded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.