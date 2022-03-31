Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald readers have their say: We can't pluck more nurses from thin air

By Letters to the Editor
March 31 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We can't pluck more nurses from thin air

THE solution is simple. Employ more nurses, more and better educated carers in aged care homes, 24/7 nurses plus a pay rise for all, including paramedics. Yes, we need all that. The federal government can afford that, even if it means more taxes, so the funding is not so much the problem. The problem is simply "where do we get the people?" You can't just pluck these people out of the air. So we are always at least two or three years behind in training the people we need for these and other health critical areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.