We can't pluck more nurses from thin air

THE solution is simple. Employ more nurses, more and better educated carers in aged care homes, 24/7 nurses plus a pay rise for all, including paramedics. Yes, we need all that. The federal government can afford that, even if it means more taxes, so the funding is not so much the problem. The problem is simply "where do we get the people?" You can't just pluck these people out of the air. So we are always at least two or three years behind in training the people we need for these and other health critical areas.