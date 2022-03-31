Western Australia's leading jockey William Pike struck late to seal a treble at Newcastle on Thursday, featuring Pappali in the Provincial Championships wildcard (1400 metres).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.