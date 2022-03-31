Newcastle Herald
Tenambit pensioner Elfriede Zimmerman forced to pay $46 taxi fare after her bus was cancelled.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 31 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:30am
Going nowhere: Elfriede Zimmerman waited for two hours at her local bus stop in Ronald Street, Tenambit last Friday. Picture: Simone DePeak

Like many Tenambit and East Maitland residents, Elfriede Zimmerman relies on the 183 bus to take her to the shops and appointments.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

