Souths Lions wary of new-look Inner Glow as Newcastle championship netball starts

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 1 2022 - 11:00pm
KEY PLAYER: Katelyn Stansfield will bring stability to Lions' attack end as they open their Newcastle championship season at National Park on Saturday. Picture: Marina Neil

They were the competition pace-setters last year but Souths coach Tracey van Dal is taking nothing for granted as the Newcastle championship netball minor premiers eye a new-look Inner Glow in round one at National Park on Saturday.

