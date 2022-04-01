Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Books
Things to Do

Newcastle Writers Festival: Oceane Campbell and mother Cécile Barral open up about their dual memoir The Silence Between Us

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEHIND THE STORY: Author Oceane Campbell opens up about her new book The Silence Between Us at Newcastle Writers Festival. Photo: Simone De Peak

OUR LIFE stories sit inside our bodies, and they can take up a lot of room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.