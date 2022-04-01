Newcastle Herald
Hockey: Souths midfielder Nathan Czinner selected in Junior Burras squad

By Josh Callinan
Updated April 1 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:30am
Nathan Czinner

SOUTHS midfielder Nathan Czinner has been selected in the men's Australian under-21 squad following a domestic series on the Gold Coast.

