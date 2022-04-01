Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman has backed the "experience" and "talent" of multiple new recruits to help his side fire in the Shute Shield this season, starting today against reigning premiers Gordon at home.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
