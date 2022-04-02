Newcastle Herald
Newcastle COVID-19 statistics, April 2, 2022: Central Coast resident dies with COVID-19 as NSW death toll rises by 13

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated April 2 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder. Picture: Simon McCarthy

NSW Health recorded the deaths of 13 people with COVID-19 Saturday, one of whom the state's health authority has confirmed was from the Central Coast.

Local News

