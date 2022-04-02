AFTER trailing by 21 points only 18 minutes in, a forward pass was all that stopped the Hunter Wildfires from pulling off a stunning comeback and claiming at least a draw and potentially victory over Gordon on Saturday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.