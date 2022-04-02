Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Surfest: competition resumes as Sunday dawns with solid clean surf at Merewether and up and down NSW coast

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated April 2 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Courtesy Surfline

SURFEST has resumed this morning after three days of chaotic weather culminated in yesterday's massive seas and their shoreline destruction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.