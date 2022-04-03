MEREWETHER Championship Tour (CT) surfer Jackson Baker has made it through to the Round of 16 but his clubmate Wildcard entrant, Joshua Levey, fell agonisingly short of progress with a close third position in the fourth heat.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.