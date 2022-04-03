Newcastle Herald
UPDATE Surfest: All day surfing as competition at Merewether resumes for Newcastle's biggest surf contest

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
Updated April 3 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:00am
MEREWETHER Championship Tour (CT) surfer Jackson Baker has made it through to the Round of 16 but his clubmate Wildcard entrant, Joshua Levey, fell agonisingly short of progress with a close third position in the fourth heat.

Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

