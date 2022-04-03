Newcastle Herald
UPDATE Surfest: Jackson Baker, Ryan Callinan, Leo Fioravanti, Frederico Morais through in clean Merewether waves

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
Updated April 3 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:00am
PHILIPPA Anderson has been knocked out of Surfest after going within seconds of progressing in quarter final one when young Victorian Ellie Harrison scored a buzzer beater to jump from third to second, pushing Anderson into third place and out of the contest.

