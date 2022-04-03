PHILIPPA Anderson has been knocked out of Surfest after going within seconds of progressing in quarter final one when young Victorian Ellie Harrison scored a buzzer beater to jump from third to second, pushing Anderson into third place and out of the contest.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
