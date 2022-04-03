JACKSON Baker has won the City of Newcastle Pro from Narrabeen veteran Nathan Hedge while Macy Callaghan won the AAP Consulting Women's Pro from South African-born Sarah Baum, a Newcastle resident in recent years.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.