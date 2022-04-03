Newcastle Herald
Surfest: Jackson Baker wins City of Newcastle Pro and Macy Callaghan AAP Consulting Women's Pro with Novocastrian Sarah Baum second

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
Updated April 3 2022 - 8:25am, first published 7:30am
SEEING RED: Jackson Baker surfed with confident assurance in the final and led virtually from start to finish. Picture: Gary Luke

JACKSON Baker has won the City of Newcastle Pro from Narrabeen veteran Nathan Hedge while Macy Callaghan won the AAP Consulting Women's Pro from South African-born Sarah Baum, a Newcastle resident in recent years.

