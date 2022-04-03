Newcastle Herald
Jess Gentle treble secures victory for Charlestown Azzurri in NPLW NNSW

Updated April 3 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
IMPACT: Jess Gentle, pictured in action last year, was instrumental for Charlestown on Saturday in her first appearance this season. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Jess Gentle produced a second-half hat-trick as Charlestown beat Adamstown 5-2 at Allen Davis Field on Saturday in a National Premier Leagues Women Northern NSW match that was halted for 40 minutes because of injury.

