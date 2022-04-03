Jess Gentle treble secures victory for Charlestown Azzurri in NPLW NNSW

Jess Gentle produced a second-half hat-trick as Charlestown beat Adamstown 5-2 at Allen Davis Field on Saturday in a National Premier Leagues Women Northern NSW match that was halted for 40 minutes because of injury.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
