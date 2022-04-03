Newcastle City coach Mitch Knight credited the fast-flowing play and "slick" skills of victorious opponents Cardiff, but admitted his side were off the pace in their season-opening Black Diamond Cup match on Saturday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
