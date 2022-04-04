Newcastle Herald
Hunter engineering firm Varley Group earns new Defence contract

Michael Parris
Michael Parris
Updated April 4 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:12am
Varley Group already supplies vehicles to the Australian Defence Force.

The federal government has awarded a $41 million contract to Tomago engineering firm Varley Group to upgrade the Australian Defence Force's deployable infrastructure.

