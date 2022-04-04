Newcastle Herald
Office of Transport Safety Investigation report into 2020 Kooragang coal train collision released

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
April 4 2022 - 8:00am
Rear ended: The driver of the Pacific National train sustained minor injuries from the collision. Changes have since been made to prevent a similar incident occurring.

A fully laden coal train crashed into the rear of a stationary train at Kooragang Island in 2020 because the network controller had not been advised that the second train was disabled, an investigation has found.

