Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos: Monster waves strip Newcastle beaches of sand leaving bare rock in wake of massive storm swell

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated April 4 2022 - 9:20am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EROSION described by residents as "the worst in living memory", has left Hunter beaches rocky and void of sand in the wake of Saturday's east coast low.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.