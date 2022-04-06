Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Lake Macquarie City Council approves land use changes to open agritourism opportunities

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 6 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGES: Lake Macquarie City Council integrated planning manager Wes Hain. Photo: Supplied

CHANGES to the way land can be used in Lake Macquarie will open the door to agritourism opportunities for farmers as they recover from natural disasters and COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.