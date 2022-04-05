Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The move that helped Newcastle Knights winger Enari Tuala turn the corner and become a regular NRL player

MM
By Max McKinney
April 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE OF HIS BEST: Knights winger Enari Tuala scores in the corner against Parramatta in week one of the NRL finals last year at Browne Park in Rockhampton. Picture: Getty Images

Knights winger Enari Tuala came to Newcastle wanting to prove he could be a "full-time NRL player".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.