Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

'Animals at war' honoured in 66th annual Hunter all-schools ANZAC commemorative event

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
April 6 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HORSES, mules, pigeons and dogs were among the service animals honored through performing arts and ceremony at the 66th Annual Newcastle and Hunter Combined Schools Anzac Commemorative Event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.