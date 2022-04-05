Newcastle Herald
Newcastle and Hunter beaches brace once again as State Emergency Service warns of more severe weather

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated April 5 2022 - 9:39am, first published 8:00am
The president of Hunter Surf Lifesaving says crews will be relying on sandbags and hope that the region's already fragile coastline isn't too heavily battered by more predicted storms this week.

