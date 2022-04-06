Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

'When we play Manly, we rise': Paul 'Chief' Harragon on the Knights-Sea Eagles rivalry

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 6 2022 - 10:34am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KNIGHTS legend Paul Harragon had one of the greatest man-to-man rivalries rugby league has ever seen.

HEATED: Knights legend Paul 'Chief' Harragon clashes with Manly's John Hopoate, a common scene between two clubs' players in the 1990s.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.